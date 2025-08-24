Centre says land not given by West Bengal Govt for Indo-Bangladesh border fencing

KOLKATA: Fencing at Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal has been stalled due to non-getting of land from the state government, the Centre informed the Parliament.

The Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal is 2216.7 km long, and 569 km is still unfenced. Out of this, the Central Government has already released payment for 181.635 km of land, but not handed over by the West Bengal Government, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha last week.

This data shared by the Union Government in the Parliament assumes significance as the BJP has intensified its attacks on the Trinamool Congress over infiltration issue before the Assembly elections in the state due April-May, next year.

In a public meeting in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress of "promoting infiltration" for the "sake of political power and securing votes." He had asserted that the BJP-led Union Government launched a massive campaign against infiltrators, "who are changing the demography of West Bengal."