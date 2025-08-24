Centre says land not given by West Bengal Govt for Indo-Bangladesh border fencing

KOLKATA: Fencing at Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal has been stalled due to non-getting of land from the state government, the Centre informed the Parliament.
The Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal is 2216.7 km long, and 569 km is still unfenced. Out of this, the Central Government has already released payment for 181.635 km of land, but not handed over by the West Bengal Government, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha last week.
This data shared by the Union Government in the Parliament assumes significance as the BJP has intensified its attacks on the Trinamool Congress over infiltration issue before the Assembly elections in the state due April-May, next year.
In a public meeting in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress of "promoting infiltration" for the "sake of political power and securing votes." He had asserted that the BJP-led Union Government launched a massive campaign against infiltrators, "who are changing the demography of West Bengal."
The Trinamool Congress has however, put the ball in the Centre's court, arguing that the Union Government's agency Border Security Force (BSF) is responsible for guarding and security of the Indo-Bangladesh border.
Replying to a question in the Upper House of the Parliament, Rai said, "The total length of the Indo–Bangladesh border in West Bengal is 2216.7 km, out of which 1647.696 km has been covered by fence. Out of balance stretch of 569.004 km, which is yet to be covered by fence and other border infrastructure works, 112.780 km is non-feasible and 456.224 km is feasible."
He informed that out of 456.224 km, land for 77.935 km has been handed over to the executing agency.
"For the balance stretch of 378.289 km, land acquisition is yet to be initiated for 148.971 km by the State Government. The remaining land for 229.318 km is in various stages of land acquisition," the Minister said, while adding that despite making payment, the West Bengal Government is yet to hand over 181.635 km of land to the Union Government.