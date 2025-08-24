Champai Soren put under house arrest ahead of ‘Hal Joto-Ropa Ropo’ programme at Nagri

RANCHI: The state government has put former Chief Minister Champai Soren under house arrest at his Ranchi residence, ahhead of his 'Hal Joto-Ropa Ropo' programme at Nagri, the proposed site for Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences-2 (RIMS-2). Thousands of villagers are expected to gather during the programme.

According to Champai Soren, he has been barred to move out of his house. "I was sitting at my residence, all of a sudden they came here and said that I can’t move out of here till further orders,” said Champai Soren.

DSP said that he has been put under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order. At present, he will not be able to leave his residence.

As per information, a large number of police forces have been deployed at Champai Soren's Morhabadi residence in Ranchi. All arrangements have been made to stop the crowd at several places on the way to Nagri to stop them reaching there.

Administrative officers and police force have also been deployed at 15 locations in Nagri Mauja and its surroundings. Two temporary jails have been built in Birsa Munda Stadium and Plus-2 High School at Kanke. At the same time, arrangements have also been made for water cannon, rubber bullets, Vajra vehicles, and fire tenders. The prohibitory orders will remain in force in Nagri area from August 20 for the next two months.