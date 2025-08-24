Farmers wearing Shibu Soren masks plough land in protest against RIMS-2 project

RANCHI: Jharkhand police on Sunday allegedly resorted to mild force and fired tear gas shells to disperse farmers protesting against the construction of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences-2 (RIMS-2) on agricultural land, while wearing masks of ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren.

Despite heavy deployment of police forces, the protesting farmers—most of them tribal men and women—reached the proposed site of RIMS-2 through the footpaths of the fields and continued ploughing and planting saplings as per the pre-determined ‘Hal Joto-Ropa Ropo’ programme.

Thousands of farmers from far-flung areas, including Latehar, Lohardaga, Bijupada, Hatma and Bedon, joined the movement to save their agricultural land.

The administration fired tear gas shells to drive away villagers who had reached the proposed site for RIMS-2 at Nagri, but this did not deter the farmers as they kept on ploughing their land and planting saplings.

“Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the entire area. When the crowd became uncontrolled and tried to create ruckus and enter the restricted area, police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. The situation is now under control and the police is monitoring the situation,” said Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar.

Meanwhile, the farmers blocked the Ring Road for quite some time, causing hundreds of vehicles to remain stranded on both sides of the road for several hours, until the blockade ended by six in the evening.