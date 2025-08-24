Five tribal bodies boycott Nagaland Governor’s swearing-in over job reservation row

GUWAHATI: Signalling an escalation in their conflict with the state government over the job reservation issue, five tribal organisations in Nagaland have spurned a government invitation to attend Monday’s swearing-in ceremony of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the state’s Governor.

Bhalla, who is the Governor of Manipur, was given additional charge of Nagaland by President Droupadi Murmu on 16 August after Nagaland Governor La Ganeshan passed away in Chennai.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the “5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy” (CoRRP) acknowledged receiving an invitation to attend Bhalla’s swearing-in ceremony.

“However, with our 9th August 2025 resolution in force, we regret the inability to attend the ceremony as the state government continues to ignore our legitimate demands despite repeated reminders,” the statement said.

The CoRRP comprises tribal bodies such as the Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho and Sumi Hoho. Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi are major tribes and considered “advanced.”