Gaganyaan mission symbol of new chapter in journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath Singh

At an event hosted by the IAF at Subroto Park here, Rajnath Singh felicitated the four Gaganyatris, including astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajith Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap during the felicitation ceremony of Gaganyatris, in New Delhi,
NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Gaganyaan mission symbolises a "new chapter" in the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat and called astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the other three chosen Gaganyatris as "gems."

At an event hosted by the IAF at Subroto Park here, Singh felicitated the four Gaganyatris.

The ceremony comes after the successful Axiom 4 mission, of which Shukla was a part.

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are the four chosen Gaganyatris.

Their names were revealed for the first time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2024.

The Gaganyaan mission of India symbolises a new chapter in the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

The Gaganyaan project, formally announced by Modi in 2018, aims to send a three-member crewed flight into the 400 km-orbit for a three-day mission in 2027.

