Geologists warn against construction along Uttarakhand’s fragile MCT fault line amid ongoing calamities

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand continues to reel from a series of devastating natural disasters, geologists are sounding a grave warning against major construction activities along the Main Central Thrust (MCT), a geologically sensitive fault line widely regarded as a key factor in the state’s recurring calamities. The caution comes as the central government prepares to send a high-level team to assess the widespread damage.

Experts stress that the MCT zone, a 5 to 10 kilometre-wide belt running through critical regions such as Uttarkashi, is inherently unstable.

“Large-scale construction in the MCT zone should be avoided, and ideally, all building activities should be completely prohibited in these highly sensitive areas,” said a senior geologist, highlighting the fragility of the terrain.

Recent disasters, including the submergence of Bhatwari and the formation of a temporary lake in the Yamuna River at Syana Chatti, caused by debris from Kupda Khadd, have been directly linked to geological activity along the MCT. These events echo past incidents like the blocking of the Bhagirathi River by Tail Gad debris between Dharali and Harsil.

Professor M.P.S. Bisht, senior geologist and Head of the Geology Department at Garhwal University, explained the dangers in more detail.

“Kupda Khadd has long been a landslide-prone zone, with ongoing instability in its upper catchment. The MCT runs directly through this area, and the friction along the fault weakens the rocks, making them brittle. During heavy rainfall, debris from these zones cascades rapidly down the slopes, leading to severe disasters,” he said.