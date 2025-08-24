Greater Noida woman beaten brutally, set on fire by in-laws over dowry demand, husband arrested

A 26-year-old woman was brutally assaulted and set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh in Greater Noida's Sirsa village. The victim, Nikki, succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday.

The incident took place in front of her young son and elder sister.

Two disturbing videos of the incident are circulating online. In one, a man and a woman are seen assaulting Nikki and dragging her out of the house by her hair. In another, she can be seen limping down the stairs after being set ablaze.

As per a PTI report, Nikki’s six-year-old son, who witnessed the attack, told reporters, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di” (They poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her on fire with a lighter).

Her elder sister Kanchan, who lives in the same family after marrying Nikki’s brother-in-law, also recorded parts of the incident. She alleged that Nikki was killed for not meeting a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh.

Kanchan said, as per PTI, “On Thursday night, she was badly beaten up and set on fire by her husband Vipin and in-laws. We were tortured for many days over dowry. They hit her on her head and neck, threw acid, and carried out atrocities against my sister. I was also beaten and left unconscious.”

She further alleged, that the in-laws wanted Nikki out of the way so that Vipin could remarry.

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said, “On August 21, we received a call from Fortis Hospital about a woman admitted with burn injuries, who was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Unfortunately, she died before we could reach.”

Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Kanchan. Nikki’s husband Vipin has been arrested, and teams have been formed to track down the other accused.

Nikki, married to Vipin in 2016, is survived by her son.

(With inputs from PTI)