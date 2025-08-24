India's giant strides in space highlighted in NCERT's special modules

NEW DELHI: To mark the National Space Day on August 23, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Saturday released two special modules showcasing the massive strides India has made in space.

Titled, 'India A Rising Space Power', one module was out for the Middle Stage (Class 6 to 8) and another for the Secondary stage (Class 9 and Class 10) classes.

As has become the norm with the upgraded NCERT publications, the topic is presented in a colourful, conversational style to hold the attention of students.

In the module for the secondary stage, a teacher details India's space journey to her students. India's space story began in 1962 with the setting up of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOBAR). The first rockets were launched from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station in Thiruvananthapuram, it highlights. In 1969, INCOBAR evolved into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

India’s advances in space have been highlighted throughout - Until August 2025, ISRO has launched 160 satellites into different Earth orbits, completed 131 spacecraft missions, 101 launch missions, and even nine re-entry missions. India has helped launch more than 433 foreign satellites from 35 foreign countries, it highlighted.

The stalwarts of ISRO since its inception have been showcased through photographs. Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla's visit to the International Space Station has been included.

Similar content is produced more visually in the Middle Stage module with multiple pictures of Shukla and his conversation with the PM on June 28, 2025, when he was at the International Space Station. It quoted the PM, "Our children no longer just look at the sky – they believe they can reach it."