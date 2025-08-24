Chandrasekhar warns Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs: Apologise to Hindus or be stopped from Ayyappa Sangamam

He further added, "These are deeply etched into every Hindus memory and will never be forgotten or forgiven. So, the CPM Govt celebrating Ayappa Sangamam, a few months before elections, is a drama and part of a "Fool the people" strategy."

Chandrasekhar demanded that Pinarayi Vijayan withdraw all cases against Ayyappa devotees, apologise to those jailed, and seek forgiveness from Lord Ayyappa for violating Sabarimala traditions. Similarly, he called for MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, to apologise to Hindus and seek forgiveness if they wish to participate in the event in Kerala.

"Let it to be known to both Pinarayi and Stalin - the only way they can take part in Ayappa Sangamam is if they apologise to Hindus and Sabarimala Ayappa Bhakts. Pinarayi Vijayan must withdraw all cases, apologise to those bhakts who were jailed and seek forgiveness from Lord Ayyappa for violating Sabarimala traditions.

Stalin and his useless heir Udaynidhi must apologise to Hindus and seek forgiveness, if they wish to come to Kerala. Without this, if Stalin or Pinarayi try and misuse Sabarimala bhakts or their faith and attend this program, every karyakarta of @BJP4Keralam will come out and resist this," he said in a post on X.

He further warned, saying, "Do not underestimate the strength of our will on this issue. Do not provoke us. Ask for forgiveness first and then do your opportunistic politics. BJP will not permit anyone or any political party to insult any Hindus faith or anyone's faith."