Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd named in Congress's OBC committee; denies taking membership in party

Prominent Dalit rights activist and author Dr Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd has denied joining the Congress after his name appeared in the party's OBC Ideological Advisory Committee.

Responding to rumours that he has joined the Congress, the former professor of political science at Osmania University clarified that he has not taken membership in the party and that his association with the OBC committee is purely ideological.

"They are spreading rumours that I have joined Congress. I haven't joined Congress," Dr Ilaiah told TNIE.

He added that he accepted the membership of the OBC committee as he felt the "need to expose the false narrative of the BJP and RSS" and show how they "cannot liberate" the Shudra, OBC communities.

Dr Ilaiah has been campaigning for a caste census for several years, one of the key political causes taken up by Congress in recent years. He recently worked as vice chairman of the IWG that submitted a detailed report on the Telangana Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, and Political Caste survey.