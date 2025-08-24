Kharge slams centre over bills enabling removal of elected leaders, alleges 'power theft' by BJP

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of undermining democracy through the introduction of three controversial bills that would allow for the removal of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers if arrested for 30 consecutive days. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to strip the public of their constitutional right to elect and dismiss governments, effectively handing over that power to central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“After stealing votes, the BJP is now stealing power. On the final day of Parliament, they introduced three bills, including a constitutional amendment, even though they lack the required two-thirds majority. This move transfers the citizens’ right to form or dismiss a government to institutions like the ED and CBI. It’s akin to running a bulldozer over democracy,” Kharge said.

He made these remarks while addressing newly-appointed presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCC) from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Kharge was referring to The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which were introduced during the recently concluded Parliament session.

He warned that the bills would empower the BJP to topple opposition governments within 30 days by using arrests as a political weapon. Highlighting the partisan use of investigative agencies, he said, “Out of the 193 opposition leaders facing ED cases, only two have been convicted. Several Chief Ministers and Ministers have been jailed for months, and now the CBI itself admits it lacks evidence.”