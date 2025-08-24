Ladakh administration cancels land allotment to Wangchuk’s HIAL; innovator terms move ‘witch hunt’

SRINAGAR: In a surprising development that has caused outrage, the Ladakh administration has cancelled the land allotment to climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) in the Union Territory, evoking strong criticism from the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly spearheading the agitation for the 6th Schedule and statehood for Ladakh UT.
The 3 Idiots fame innovator Wangchuk has termed the government move as a “witch hunt” and described HIAL as the pride of the people of Ladakh and the entire country.
In 2018, about 1,076 kanals of land in Phywang village, Leh, was allotted to HIAL by the administration on a 40-year lease.
However, on 21 August, Deputy Commissioner Leh Romil Singh Donk, in an order, cancelled the land allotment to HIAL.
In the order, the DC stated that the land allotted had not been used for the purpose for which it was allotted, as no university (as recognised by law) had been set up on the allotted land till date.
The order further stated that no lease agreement had been executed in respect of the allotted land and no formal handing over and taking over of the said land had taken place through the Tehsildar Leh till date, as per the record.
“The allotment order has lapsed on 5-5-2019 and is deemed to have been cancelled as per condition No IV of the allotment order,” reads the order.
The DC, in the order, stated that the land measuring 1,076 kanals and 1 marla allotted to HIAL stands escheated to the state i.e., LAHDC, and the Tehsildar Leh shall remove all the encumbrances from the said piece of state land as per provisions of the law and effect entries in the revenue record accordingly.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk rejected the DC’s charge and said HIAL is a Section 8 registered company. “It is a charitable and non-profit company that works for education. Due to the unanimous consensus of all Ladakh leaders in 2017, HIAL was set up and land allotted to it in 2018,” he said.
On the charge that the purpose for which land was allotted has not been fulfilled, Wangchuk said, “I want to deny. It is working as an alternative university as mentioned in the documents also. It is not a common university but a university which will provide knowledge about the mountains.”
About 400 students, he said, have studied at HIAL. “The convocations have been held at HIAL. Students from different parts of the country have visited the place and are still here,” he said.
On the charge that the lease amount was not paid, Wangchuk said, “Since 2018, they have four times reminded the administration that the lease amount of the land has not been taken. However, every time officials apologised, saying that lease policy is yet to be framed and that is why we are not taking the lease amount.”
He said the DC’s claims that they have not paid the lease and that it is not being run for the purpose make no sense.
“The decision to cancel the land allotment to HIAL has been taken when people of Ladakh are demanding their rights, safeguards and democracy. It seems to be a witch-hunting process,” asserted Wangchuk, who has joined the hands of LAB and KDA in demanding 6th Schedule, statehood with Assembly, a separate Public Service Commission and two Lok Sabha seats for Ladakh UT.
Wangchuk, who has been part of the LAB and KDA delegations that have held discussions with Union MoS Home-led Home Ministry officials on 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh UT, said, “HIAL is not Sonam Wangchuk’s institution or any individual’s institution but it is a pride for the people of Ladakh and the whole country. The institution has made a lot of development in the last 4-5 years. There are at least 10-20 buildings and courses are taking place.”
Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorjey said it seems the order has been issued to silence Wangchuk’s voice, who as a member of the Apex Body has been actively advocating for Ladakh’s rights.
He said the entire Apex Body leadership stands firmly with Wangchuk or any other member facing victimisation.
Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan said he was deeply concerned by the revocation of land allotted to HIAL, an institute envisioned by Sonam Wangchuk, an innovator and national asset.
“Ladakh needs support for education and climate solutions, not hurdles. I strongly condemn and urge UT Ladakh to review the order transparently and restore the allotment. We stand with knowledge, youth and sustainable development,” the MP posted on X.
“Strongly condemn the revocation of land allotment for Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL — a deplorable act of political vendetta aimed at silencing Ladakh’s dissenting voices. Kargil Democratic Alliance stands in solidarity with Wangchuk and Leh Apex Body,” Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Sajjad Kargili said.
PDP leader and J&K MLA Waheed Para said, “HIAL was envisioned as the first alternative education university, a model of learning by doing, innovation and applied education.”
“It was about to get university status under the Mehbooba Mufti government in 2018, and later its land was lawfully approved. To cancel the allotment of such an institution — in Ladakh, where land has no scarcity — is not just a bureaucratic decision, it is an assault on education, innovation and the dreams of an entire generation,” Para posted on X.