Ladakh administration cancels land allotment to Wangchuk’s HIAL; innovator terms move ‘witch hunt’

SRINAGAR: In a surprising development that has caused outrage, the Ladakh administration has cancelled the land allotment to climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) in the Union Territory, evoking strong criticism from the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly spearheading the agitation for the 6th Schedule and statehood for Ladakh UT.

The 3 Idiots fame innovator Wangchuk has termed the government move as a “witch hunt” and described HIAL as the pride of the people of Ladakh and the entire country.

In 2018, about 1,076 kanals of land in Phywang village, Leh, was allotted to HIAL by the administration on a 40-year lease.

However, on 21 August, Deputy Commissioner Leh Romil Singh Donk, in an order, cancelled the land allotment to HIAL.

In the order, the DC stated that the land allotted had not been used for the purpose for which it was allotted, as no university (as recognised by law) had been set up on the allotted land till date.

The order further stated that no lease agreement had been executed in respect of the allotted land and no formal handing over and taking over of the said land had taken place through the Tehsildar Leh till date, as per the record.

“The allotment order has lapsed on 5-5-2019 and is deemed to have been cancelled as per condition No IV of the allotment order,” reads the order.

The DC, in the order, stated that the land measuring 1,076 kanals and 1 marla allotted to HIAL stands escheated to the state i.e., LAHDC, and the Tehsildar Leh shall remove all the encumbrances from the said piece of state land as per provisions of the law and effect entries in the revenue record accordingly.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk rejected the DC’s charge and said HIAL is a Section 8 registered company. “It is a charitable and non-profit company that works for education. Due to the unanimous consensus of all Ladakh leaders in 2017, HIAL was set up and land allotted to it in 2018,” he said.

On the charge that the purpose for which land was allotted has not been fulfilled, Wangchuk said, “I want to deny. It is working as an alternative university as mentioned in the documents also. It is not a common university but a university which will provide knowledge about the mountains.”