Ladli Behna scheme workers in industries to receive Rs 5,000 monthly from MP government: CM Mohan Yadav

BHOPAL: Women enrolled under the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Scheme who take up employment in industries will now receive ₹5,000 per month from the Madhya Pradesh government, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new state office of Laghu Udyog Bharti (a national industry body associated with the RSS) in Bhopal, Yadav clarified that this revised support will replace the existing ₹1,500 or ₹3,000 monthly benefits for those who opt to work in job-oriented industries.

“Beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme who begin working in industries will receive ₹5,000 monthly from the state government. Additionally, industrialists will provide up to ₹8,000 per month, ensuring these women earn a total of ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 per month,” the CM said.