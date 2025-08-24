Ladli Behna scheme workers in industries to receive Rs 5,000 monthly from MP government: CM Mohan Yadav

BHOPAL: Women enrolled under the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Scheme who take up employment in industries will now receive ₹5,000 per month from the Madhya Pradesh government, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday.
Speaking at the inauguration of the new state office of Laghu Udyog Bharti (a national industry body associated with the RSS) in Bhopal, Yadav clarified that this revised support will replace the existing ₹1,500 or ₹3,000 monthly benefits for those who opt to work in job-oriented industries.
“Beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme who begin working in industries will receive ₹5,000 monthly from the state government. Additionally, industrialists will provide up to ₹8,000 per month, ensuring these women earn a total of ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 per month,” the CM said.
Launched in June 2023 under former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Ladli Behna Scheme currently provides ₹1,500 per month to over 1.28 crore economically disadvantaged women across the state. The ruling BJP had promised in its 2023 Assembly poll manifesto to gradually raise this amount to ₹3,000 per month by 2028.
At the same event, CM Yadav emphasised the government’s commitment to removing hurdles in establishing small industries. He announced that all necessary permissions for MSMEs would be issued under a time-bound action plan.
“Industrialists establishing employment-generating industries will be incentivised. Subsidies will also be offered for opening new ITIs, polytechnic institutions, and engineering colleges, in line with policy provisions,” he said.
Highlighting the state’s push towards innovation, the chief minister also mentioned plans to set up research and study centres of Indian and foreign institutions at IIT Indore.
He reiterated that the government stands firmly behind small industries and that revitalising them is essential for strengthening the state’s economy.