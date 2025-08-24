Minister Pralhad Joshi tells CM Mann to ‘get facts right’, says Centre has not removed NFSA beneficiaries in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, asking Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get his “facts right”, said that the Central Government has not removed even a single beneficiary from the 1.41 crore names approved under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Punjab.

Pralhad Joshi said that the Union Government has only asked the state government to recheck beneficiaries based on the inclusion criteria so that deserving claimants get the benefit. In a post on X, Joshi wrote, “Bhagwant Mann ji needs to get the facts right.”

“Firstly, the mandatory eKYC of beneficiaries was directed by the Supreme Court. The Centre is merely asking the states to implement the same. Multiple extensions (three extensions) have been given to the Punjab government to do the same,” he wrote.

The post further read, “Secondly, Punjab has 1.41 crore beneficiaries under the NFSA-2013. And as per the NFSA 2013, it is the responsibility of the state government to identify eligible beneficiaries based on their own exclusion and inclusion criteria. The Central Government has no role in this.”