MoD seeks Indian-built naval helicopters to replace ageing Chetak fleet

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday issued a request for information (RFI) for the procurement of 76 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

According to the MoD, of the 76 helicopters, 51 will be for the Navy and the remaining 25 for the Coast Guard. These helicopters will replace the ageing Chetak helicopters and will be inducted for maritime search and rescue, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions, and low-intensity maritime operations.

“The helicopter should be capable of operating from ship and ashore. Towards maritime surveillance and targeting capability, weapons to meet the envisaged role would be required to be integrated with the helicopters,” the MoD stated. Vendors are required to submit their responses by October 17, 2025.

As per the RFI, the helicopter should be twin-engine, equipped with wheeled landing gear and blade-fold capability, with the maximum all-up weight not exceeding five tonnes.

The RFI marks the first step in the procurement process to gather general information about potential products, services, and suppliers before issuing the formal proposal.