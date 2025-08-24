Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar on August 26

PATNA: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to join the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Supaul district on 26 August, coinciding with the celebration of Hartalika Teej a festival during which women fast for the well-being of their husbands. She will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders during the Yatra.

According to Congress leaders, Priyanka will participate in the Yatra across Supaul and Madhubani districts in North Bihar on 26 August and will perform puja at the Maa Janki temple in Sitamarhi the following day. Her presence is expected to strengthen the opposition’s campaign against alleged ‘vote theft’.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal confirmed on Sunday that Priyanka will be in Bihar on 26 and 27 August, taking part in various events in Supaul and Sitamarhi. Her visit aligns with Hartalika Teej, a significant festival for married women in Bihar.

Priyanka is poised to energise the opposition’s outreach in Supaul, a constituency formerly represented by Ranjeet Ranjan, wife of Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, on 26 August, and is scheduled to offer prayers at Sitamarhi’s Janaki Temple on 27 August.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are also expected to join the Yatra on 27 and 29 August respectively. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also likely to participate.