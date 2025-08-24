Retired DySP tied up and assaulted by wife and sons over post-retirement benefits in MP

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) was allegedly tied up and assaulted by his wife and two sons in a bid to obtain his post-retirement financial benefits, in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident is believed to have taken place on 20 August at the residence of 62-year-old retired DySP Pratipal Singh Yadav in Chandavani village, under the jurisdiction of Bhonti police station. However, it only came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, Yadav is seen wearing only underwear, with his legs tied with a rope while one of his sons restrains him to prevent escape. His wife, two sons, and another unidentified youth are also seen in the video, ensuring he remains confined.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Pichhore) Prashant Sharma said that preliminary investigations revealed Yadav had retired a few months ago, with his last posting in neighbouring Sheopur district.