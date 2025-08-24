Six killed, two missing as rain continues to batter parts of Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Six people, including four minors and a government school teacher, died in separate rain -related incidents as heavy to very heavy rain continued to batter parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, leading to flood-like situations in many areas, officials said on Sunday.

The weather department informed that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday Dausa logged the highest rainfall of 29 cm.

Many other areas received rainfall below 29 cm during the same period.

According to officials, several areas in Bundi, Sawaimadhopur and Kota districts are facing flood-like situations with rescue and relief works underway.

In Jhalawar, four people including two government teachers were swept away in floodwaters while trying to cross a submerged low bridge in their car on Sunday.

Despite warnings from locals, they attempted to drive through the overflowing water on Changeri Pullia, near Gagron fort, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Charan said.

Upon receiving information from residents around 2 pm, a search operation was launched.

The car was located 10-15 metres away in deep water around 5 pm.

The official said that the bodies of -- Neeraj Singh Shekhawat (49), from Vijay Nagar in Ganganagar and teacher at a senior secondary school in Kudayla, and Hari Ballabh Khati (60) of Kudayla village -- were found on the back seat of the car.

Two others, Venugopal, a teacher at the same school and resident of Sambhar in Jaipur, and Lekhraj Mali (35) of Kudayla village, who were on the front seats, are feared missing, he said.