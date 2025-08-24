Special cleanliness campaign 5.0 to prioritise e-waste disposal in government offices

NEW DELHI: This year’s Special Campaign on Swachhata (Cleanliness) will extend beyond routine scrap disposal and weeding out of outdated files, with a renewed focus on the removal of obsolete electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) such as defunct printers, discarded CPUs, computer monitors, and batteries occupying valuable office space.

According to a note from Cabinet Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan sent to all ministries and departments, Special Campaign 5.0, aimed at institutionalising cleanliness and reducing pendency, will prioritise the scientific management of e-waste generated in government offices.

Special attention will also be given to field and outstation offices that provide public services or maintain direct public interaction, in addition to central ministries, departments, attached and subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), which has led the annual initiative since its inception in 2021, has issued comprehensive guidelines for this year’s campaign. The month-long drive is set to begin on 2 October, focusing on cleanliness, space optimisation, and the disposal of pending matters across all government offices.

“This year’s edition will place special emphasis on the scientific disposal of e-waste in compliance with the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022. Offices will be required to identify and safely dispose of discarded computers, printers, laptops, LEDs, and other electronic equipment,” said officials involved in the planning.