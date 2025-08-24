Tracking Delhi-based team trying to create unrest in Assam: CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress, Jamat-e-Islami-Hind, intellectuals like Prashant Bhushan, Harsh Mander and some elements from Pakistan and Bangladesh were actively working to weaken Assam.

“Some people are visiting Assam to create an unrest. Harsh Mander and Prashant Bhushan have been visiting different parts of the state since yesterday. Another group, comprising Jawhar Sircar, Wajahat Habibullah and Fayaz Shaheen, is visiting different districts of lower Assam. They met only minority community and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders,” Sarma told the media.

Stating that the government is tracking their movement, he said the way these individuals had come to Assam during the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and failed it, a similar attempt had been now started.

“They succeeded during the NRC but to ensure that they do not succeed this time around, the government has kept a watchful eye,” Sarma stated.