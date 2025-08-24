Uttarakhand forest dept in turmoil as Sanjiv Chaturvedi flags disappearance of 7,375 boundary pillars

DEHRADUN: A major controversy has erupted within the Uttarakhand Forest Department following explosive allegations made by Magsaysay Award-winning Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, who has claimed that a staggering 7,375 boundary pillars have disappeared from the Mussoorie Forest Division. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the state’s forest administration, prompting urgent calls for a high-level investigation.

Chaturvedi, currently serving as Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning) in Haldwani, has written a scathing letter to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sameer Sinha, demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The letter details what he alleges is widespread encroachment on forest land, particularly in the Raipur Range of Mussoorie, accusing local officials and staff of long-standing collusion enabling illegal occupation.

“Encroachment on forest land in the Raipur Range area of Mussoorie Forest Division has been ongoing for a long time,” Chaturvedi’s letter states. “These illegal occupations have persisted for years due to the connivance of local officers and employees.”

The communication further highlights what Chaturvedi describes as the “suspicious role” of forest department staff in illegal mining and land encroachment. Despite repeated complaints and disputes, the letter claims, no meaningful action has ever been taken. It also outlines a disturbing pattern of unchecked illegal construction across large tracts of encroached forest land, allegedly under the tacit approval of senior officials.