Uttarakhand forest dept in turmoil as Sanjiv Chaturvedi flags disappearance of 7,375 boundary pillars

DEHRADUN: A major controversy has erupted within the Uttarakhand Forest Department following explosive allegations made by Magsaysay Award-winning Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, who has claimed that a staggering 7,375 boundary pillars have disappeared from the Mussoorie Forest Division. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the state’s forest administration, prompting urgent calls for a high-level investigation.
Chaturvedi, currently serving as Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning) in Haldwani, has written a scathing letter to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sameer Sinha, demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The letter details what he alleges is widespread encroachment on forest land, particularly in the Raipur Range of Mussoorie, accusing local officials and staff of long-standing collusion enabling illegal occupation.
“Encroachment on forest land in the Raipur Range area of Mussoorie Forest Division has been ongoing for a long time,” Chaturvedi’s letter states. “These illegal occupations have persisted for years due to the connivance of local officers and employees.”
The communication further highlights what Chaturvedi describes as the “suspicious role” of forest department staff in illegal mining and land encroachment. Despite repeated complaints and disputes, the letter claims, no meaningful action has ever been taken. It also outlines a disturbing pattern of unchecked illegal construction across large tracts of encroached forest land, allegedly under the tacit approval of senior officials.
Notably, Chaturvedi’s letter casts a shadow over the functioning of IFS officer Amit Kanwar, currently the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in charge of the Mussoorie Forest Division. “If swift action is not taken,” the letter warns, “the remaining forest area of Mussoorie Forest Division will also fall into the hands of encroachers.”
When contacted, investigating officer IFS Rajiv Dhiman confirmed that a formal inquiry is underway. “We are investigating the matter. A complete report has been sought from the DFO Mussoorie, along with all relevant records,” said Dhiman. “A site inspection has been conducted, but a detailed report is still awaited.”
Speaking to The New Indian Express, DFO Mussoorie Amit Kanwar stated: “The pillars in question belong to the entire division, which spans two districts, Tehri and Dehradun, across six ranges and 33 beats. This issue came to light in a recent survey, and the data spans several years. An FIR will also be registered soon.”
PCCF Sameer Sinha, meanwhile, said he had not yet received Chaturvedi’s letter. “I have not received the letter so far. However, an investigation into the related matter is already ongoing,” Sinha said. “Any action can only be taken after the investigation report is submitted. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”
Beyond the disappearance of boundary markers and forest land encroachment, Chaturvedi’s letter also raises serious questions about internal accountability. He questions how officers facing corruption allegations and illegal asset charges continue to receive “Integrity Certificates” and “Outstanding” performance gradings.
Records from 2017–18 to 2023–24 show fluctuations in encroachment cases in the Mussoorie Forest Division. In 2017–18, 233 cases were registered, involving 110.17 hectares of encroached forest land. By 2023–24, this had declined to 142 cases, affecting 49.34 hectares.