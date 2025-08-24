Youth crushed to death by Ganesh Idol in MP; poor road conditions blamed

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old youth from Khandwa district tragically died after being crushed by a brand-new Ganesh idol, which reportedly toppled due to pothole-ridden roads in Burhanpur district, southwestern Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday night.

The fatal incident occurred in the Lalbagh area of Burhanpur city when members of the Hatkeshwar Ganesh Mandal, based in neighbouring Khandwa district, were transporting a newly crafted 12-foot-high Ganesh idol for installation during the upcoming Ganpati Puja festival.

The idol was being carried on a tempo trolley when it lost balance on a poorly maintained stretch of road near Tulsi Mall. It toppled onto 24-year-old Shashank Joshi, believed to be associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Khandwa.

Shashank was critically injured after being crushed under the collapsed idol. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, who blamed the authorities for failing to maintain the roads, leading to the tragedy. Om Azad, a local spokesperson of the Hindu Mahasabha, directly held the administration and municipal corporation responsible for the accident caused by dangerous road conditions.