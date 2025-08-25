3-year-old boy from Gujarat kidnapped, strangled by cousin; Body found in Mumbai train toilet

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's Surat city has been shaken by the chilling kidnapping and murder of a 3-year-old boy. The prime suspect, his own cousin, dumped the child's body in a train toilet in Mumbai before vanishing with the mother's mobile phone. Now, multiple police teams are chasing him across Maharashtra and Bihar in a high-stakes manhunt.

The Amroli Police of Surat City and Surat Crime Branch are now locked in a cross-state chase for the accused, 26-year-old Vikas, who is on the run after allegedly strangling his little cousin.

The nightmare began on August 21, when Vikas who had recently arrived from Bihar to stay with his aunt Durgadevi in Amroli area of Surat took her son, Akash alias Aarav, out to play. Both disappeared soon after, along with Durgadevi's mobile phone.

Days later, Akash's body was discovered stuffed inside the dustbin of an AC train coach toilet at Lokmanya Tilak station, Mumbai. The boy had been strangled with the very rope tied around his neck.

The accused, a native of Siwan in Bihar, escaped immediately after the murder. Police sources revealed he had previously worked in Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, and has been living a reclusive, erratic life since returning.