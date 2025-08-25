After North, adverse weather triggers pest attack on cotton crops in South India

NEW DELHI: After North India, cotton crops in South India are now grappling with a severe pest outbreak triggered by abnormal weather, raising fears of reduced yields and further decline in the country’s overall cotton production.

Prolonged monsoon spells and high humidity in August have led to a surge in “boll rot” disease across cotton fields in Andhra Pradesh. According to experts, this year’s outbreak is more severe than in recent years, with scientists recommending integrated pest management practices advised by the Central Institute of Cotton Research (CICR).

A field survey under the government’s Project Bandhan found “boll rot” thriving in moist conditions, damaging standing crops and raising concerns over yield loss, fibre quality deterioration and economic strain for Kharif 2025–26 growers. The survey was conducted by the South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC), Jodhpur, in collaboration with KVK (Krishi Vigyan Kendra) Banavasi and confirmed widespread incidence in Kurnool and other cotton-growing areas of Rayalaseema.