After North, adverse weather triggers pest attack on cotton crops in South India
NEW DELHI: After North India, cotton crops in South India are now grappling with a severe pest outbreak triggered by abnormal weather, raising fears of reduced yields and further decline in the country’s overall cotton production.
Prolonged monsoon spells and high humidity in August have led to a surge in “boll rot” disease across cotton fields in Andhra Pradesh. According to experts, this year’s outbreak is more severe than in recent years, with scientists recommending integrated pest management practices advised by the Central Institute of Cotton Research (CICR).
A field survey under the government’s Project Bandhan found “boll rot” thriving in moist conditions, damaging standing crops and raising concerns over yield loss, fibre quality deterioration and economic strain for Kharif 2025–26 growers. The survey was conducted by the South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC), Jodhpur, in collaboration with KVK (Krishi Vigyan Kendra) Banavasi and confirmed widespread incidence in Kurnool and other cotton-growing areas of Rayalaseema.
Dr C D Mayee, cotton epidemiologist and president of SABC, said, “For the first time in a decade, the economic threshold level of boll rot has crossed the severe outbreak mark of 20% in Kurnool district.” Mayee added that the disease has long been recognised as one of the most economically damaging for cotton in South-Central India.
Dr Dilip Monga, former head of ICAR-Central Institute For Cotton Research, noted that incessant rains have worsened boll rot severity, with leaf spot cases also rising in recent years. Farmers have been advised to adopt combined cultural practices, balanced crop nutrition, prophylactic measures and integrated pest management for sustainable control.
Andhra Pradesh contributes about 10% of India’s cotton production, with Kurnool serving as a key hub. The outbreak comes just weeks after farmers in North India reported leafhopper (jassid) infestations in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
Adding to farmer distress, the Centre recently scrapped the 11% import duty on cotton, leading to cheaper imports from the US.