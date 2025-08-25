After Trump tariff, uncertainty looms over ‘textile city’ Panipat

CHANDIGARH: The imposition of a 25% tariff, along with an unspecified penalty by the United States, is likely to severely impact India’s exports of textiles to the US market. However, it will help Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, Egypt, and Italy, allowing them to increase their market share.

In Panipat, which is known as the ‘Textile City’ of India, with an export volume of around Rs 20,000 crore per year, the exporters are struggling. They have faced a dip in exports over the past three years, primarily due to the

Russia-Ukraine war, inflation across European and South American markets, and rising freight charges. They are now adopting a wait-and-watch policy before taking new orders.

Vinod Kumar, Chairman of the Haryana Chamber of Commerce Industry (Panipat Chapter), said that the US’s decision has hit the textile industry of Panipat hard.