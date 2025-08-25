As Jammu battles incessant rains, MeT forecasts more intense downpour; warns of cloudburst, flash floods

SRINAGAR: The Meteorological Department has predicted more intense rainfall in the Jammu region, along with warnings of cloud burst, flash floods, mudslides, shooting stones and rockfall at vulnerable places, even as several low-lying areas in the region are already battling a flood-like situation.
The heavy downpours Jammu region witnessed in recent days have also damaged a vital bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.
A MeT official predicted heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the Jammu region, including Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts, and moderate to heavy/intense showers over Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and the southern parts of Kashmir from August 25–26.
People have been advised to stay away from water bodies, nallahs, river embankments and loose structures. The MeT has also warned of waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the Jammu region. Jammu yesterday recorded 190.4 mm of rainfall, the second-highest downpour for this month in a century.
The highest rainfall in Jammu for August is 228.6 mm, recorded on August 5, 1926, while the previous second-highest was 189.6 mm on August 11, 2022.
The continuous downpour has created a flood-like situation in many low-lying areas of Jammu city.
The incessant rains also led to the overflowing of encroached nallahs and waterlogging in several areas. Water has entered houses in many places, including Janipur, Bhawani Nagar, Naseeb Nagar, Roop Nagar, Paloura, Muthi, Sharika Vihar, Talab Tilloo and Kabir Colony in Jammu city.
The bridge over Sahar Khud on the Jammu-Pathankote National Highway near Kathua has suffered extensive damage due to a flash flood triggered by heavy rains.
A portion of the Old Kathua-Samba road was washed away near Sherpur due to flash floods. With the continuous downpour, water levels in major rivers and streams, including the Basantar in Samba, the Ujh and Ravi in Kathua, and the Chenab in Reasi and Akhnoor and the Tawi in Jammu, have increased significantly.
This has prompted the administration to sound an alert, and disaster response teams and local police have been deployed on the ground.
Forty-five students of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) were evacuated to safety in a joint operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police after floodwaters submerged the ground floor of the hostel complex on Sunday.
The SDRF teams have been conducting extensive disaster management operations in various areas of Jammu, following heavy rains that led to waterlogging and disruption of normal life.
Equipped with specialised equipment and trained personnel, the SDRF teams have been deployed to rescue stranded people in affected areas.
“During the rescue operations, SDRF teams have rescued numerous people trapped in waterlogged areas, including homes, roads and residential facilities in and around Jammu city,” an SDRF official said.
He said SDRF teams have been deployed in different areas of Jammu, including stretches along the Tawi river at Talab Tilloo, Lower Bakshi Nagar and other locations.
Due to inclement weather conditions, authorities have closed all schools in the Jammu region today.
Independent weather expert Faizan Arif warned that weather conditions on Tuesday are expected to turn severe in several parts of Jammu region, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely.
“Due to the intense rainfall, water levels in some streams and rivers may rise above the flood alarm mark,” he said.
He added that in the Valley, South Kashmir will bear the maximum impact, particularly its higher reaches, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.
“The Pir Panjal mountains are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, increasing the risk of flash floods and raising water levels in streams and rivers downstream. Snowfall is also possible over the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal,” he said.
He has advised that trekking and venturing into the mountains in Jammu region and South Kashmir should be strictly avoided till Wednesday.