As Jammu battles incessant rains, MeT forecasts more intense downpour; warns of cloudburst, flash floods

SRINAGAR: The Meteorological Department has predicted more intense rainfall in the Jammu region, along with warnings of cloud burst, flash floods, mudslides, shooting stones and rockfall at vulnerable places, even as several low-lying areas in the region are already battling a flood-like situation.

The heavy downpours Jammu region witnessed in recent days have also damaged a vital bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

A MeT official predicted heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the Jammu region, including Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts, and moderate to heavy/intense showers over Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and the southern parts of Kashmir from August 25–26.

People have been advised to stay away from water bodies, nallahs, river embankments and loose structures. The MeT has also warned of waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the Jammu region. Jammu yesterday recorded 190.4 mm of rainfall, the second-highest downpour for this month in a century.

The highest rainfall in Jammu for August is 228.6 mm, recorded on August 5, 1926, while the previous second-highest was 189.6 mm on August 11, 2022.

The continuous downpour has created a flood-like situation in many low-lying areas of Jammu city.