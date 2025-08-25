Bengal school jobs scam: ED raids residence of TMC MLA

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at the residence of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers, a senior officer said.

As the legislator came to know about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, he said.

"The MLA was chased and caught by our officers in a nearby area. Now, our officers are interrogating him," the ED officer told PTI.

Based on information about a monetary transaction by a man from Birbhum district in connection with the alleged school teachers' recruitment scam, the raid was conducted, he said.

"The individual from Birbhum district accompanied the ED team to Saha's house this morning," the officer said.

The central probe agency had earlier questioned Saha's wife in connection with the scam.

The CBI had arrested Saha in April 2023 in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam.

He was released on bail in May this year.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam, while the CBI is probing the criminal links to it.