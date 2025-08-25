BJP hides behind 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' while trampling on Dalits: Trinamool Congress

LUCKNOW: Highlighting the alleged assault of a Dalit engineer by a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the All India Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged that members of the ruling party in the state are emboldened to 'unleash savagery' on Dalits in broad daylight with no fear of repercussion.

"A Dalit engineer at the Electricity Department office in UP's Ballia was brutally attacked inside his own cabin by a @BJP4India leader, who struck him on the head with a shoe, punched him repeatedly, and hurled vile caste-based slurs," the party said in a post on X.

"BJP leaders are emboldened to unleash savagery on Dalits in broad daylight, with full confidence that neither police nor the system will dare touch them. This is a Party that hides behind empty slogans of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" while trampling Dalits with boots and fists," it said.

"What justice can Dalits expect when BJP leaders double as criminals, and the system bends to shield them? Until BJP is uprooted, Dalits will remain under assault, democracy will remain hostage, and India will remain shackled to caste tyranny," the party said in the post.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media, purportedly showing the electricity department's superintending engineer, Lal Singh, being beaten in Ballia.