Calcutta HC seeks account details of clubs that received Durga Puja grants

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Government to furnish details of accounts submitted by the clubs that had received Durga Puja grants from the state in previous years, through an affidavit within 48 hours. A division bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De also asked the state to file an affidavit on what steps it had taken against the clubs that did not submit the utilisation certificate of the grant.

The Calcutta High Court had several times directed recipients of Durga Puja grants to submit accounts of the utilised grants. The bench passed the direction on hearing a writ petition, which stated that many of the 20,000-odd clubs did not submit the utilisation certificate of the government grant.

Why would grants be given even if they have not submitted expenditure accounts, the court questioned.

The bench observed that earlier, puja committees were asked to submit ‘utilisation certificates’ on where and how much money was being spent on government grants. How many puja committees have not submitted that certificate? Are grants being given despite not doing so? The High Court asked the state on Monday.

In his submission, Advocate General Kishore Datta said that the high court had never turned down the state's decision to give Durga Puja grants to clubs. Datta pleaded to fix the matter for next hearing after the Durga Puja, when the state would submit the affidavit.