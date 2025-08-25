CBI busts Rs 330 crore cyber fraud network targeting US nationals; four arrested

NEW DELHI: As part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-IV, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime network that defrauded US nationals of nearly $40 million (approximately Rs 330 crore), officials said on Monday. Three key accused have been arrested.

The operation was conducted in close coordination with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Those arrested include Jigar Ahmed, Yash Khurana, and Inder Jeet Singh Bali.

According to officials, between 2023 and 2025, the accused gained unauthorised remote access to victims’ systems and bank accounts by posing as technical support providers. By convincing US-based victims that their accounts had been compromised, they manipulated them into transferring funds to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by the syndicate.

The CBI registered the case on 18 August and launched extensive searches across Amritsar and Delhi.

“A major breakthrough came when investigators raided an illegal call centre, Digikaps: The Future of Digital, operating out of Global Tower, opposite Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar. At the site, 34 individuals were caught red-handed while engaged in cyber fraud activities,” a senior CBI official said.