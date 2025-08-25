EC blamed after loss: BJP shreds ‘vote theft’ claim

PATNA: Former union minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of spreading ‘canards’ and making baseless ‘vote theft’ allegations against his party.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Prasad said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while BJP won 33, and Congress six.

“Even in that election, the Election Commission was the same. If people vote for them, then the Commission is fine, but if they lose, then the Commission is bad—how can this logic work?” he asked.

He also cited the case of Maharashtra, where Congress won 13 seats, BJP and Shiv Sena 9 each, and NCP 8. “Was not the same Election Commission there too?” he asked. He added that Congress also formed governments in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, asking whether the EC was only valid when the Congress won.

Prasad said, “If the people do not vote for Rahul Gandhi, what can anyone do? In Haryana, Delhi, and Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP won because the people saw through his lies.” He accused Gandhi of consistently attacking constitutional institutions by making shameless allegations. “Today it is the Election Commission, earlier it was ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai”, he remarked.