Eight dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in UP's Bulandshahr

BULANDSHAHR: Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said.

He said the victims were rushed to hospitals, including a private facility.

"Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support," Singh added.