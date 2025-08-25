Gehlot questions delay in Pachpadra refinery despite ‘double-engine’ govt claims

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday slammed the BJP dispensation in Rajasthan over the “slow” pace of the Pachpadra refinery project in Barmer district and asked why the work was lagging despite a “double-engine” government being in place.

Following the high-profile visit and bold claims, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, alleging intentional delays and unprecedented cost escalation in the prestigious project.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Gehlot pointed out that the BJP government itself had stated in its 2025–26 budget (announcement no. 158) that the Pachpadra-Balotra refinery would begin production in August 2025. “Yet, despite the CM and Union Minister visiting the site, their statements, and even the official press release, made no mention of a production timeline. This silence is sowing doubt in the public’s mind,” Gehlot said.