IMA urges GST exemption on lifesaving drugs, medical equipment

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday appealed to the central government for complete exemption of GST on a broad category of essential and lifesaving drugs, including anti-cancer medications, anti-diabetic drugs, antihypertensives and cardiac medications.

The IMA, which has over four lakh doctors as members, also said that the government should consider reduction in GST on medical equipment as they form a vital backbone of healthcare delivery.

“A reduction in GST rates would significantly lower operational costs for hospitals and clinics, making treatment more affordable,” said a statement by IMA’s National President, Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, and Honorary Secretary General, Dr. Sarbari Dutta.

Apart from GST exemption on cancer and diabetic drugs, they also urged the government for complete exemption for drugs used for chronic kidney disease, collagen vascular diseases, thyroid disorders, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), osteoporosis, and serious infections, intravenous immunoglobulin and drugs used in hematological conditions like hemophilia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

In the statement, they also said that the centre should streamline GST and TAN Registration for IMA Branches.