India, Fiji finalise defence action plan; deepen cricket ties

NEW DELHI: India and Fiji on Monday finalised a wide-ranging action plan to expand defence cooperation, following extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka in New Delhi.

The plan marks a strategic step in India’s deepening engagement with the Global South and the broader Indo-Pacific, where China’s growing influence has prompted regional players to strengthen maritime partnerships.

“We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector. An action plan has been prepared for this,” Modi said, adding that India will provide training and equipment to bolster Fiji’s maritime security capabilities.

Rabuka, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday for his first official visit as prime minister, witnessed Fiji and India signing seven agreements across a range of sectors including defence, disaster management, education, and sports.

Fiji is seen by New Delhi as a key partner in ensuring a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.

“India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat,” Modi said in a joint statement, underscoring shared values and strategic convergence.