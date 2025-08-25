Insider track | Where’s Dhankhar? Speculation on

“There is a big story behind Dhankhar’s resignation... and also a story about why he is in hiding,” Rahul Gandhi said recently, setting off fresh speculation. Ever since the abrupt exit of the former Vice President, curiosity about his whereabouts has only grown. Sources indicate that Dhankhar is doing well, spending his days at the Vice President’s Enclave engaging in activities such as yoga, table tennis, and spiritual reading. But many in Delhi aren’t buying it. Opposition MPs complain that they’ve tried to reach him, but only receive the standard reply: “He will contact you soon.” CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar has even written to him, urging a public reassurance. Adding to the mystery, Dhankhar hasn’t yet claimed his official residence on APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Missing? Not quite. Absent? Certainly.
Vastu theory behind resignation
The Monsoon Session was always expected to be stormy. What no one saw coming was Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation as Vice President. With no apparent reason given, Delhi is buzzing with theories. The latest floating around: Could it be Vastu? Some politicians whisper that the new Parliament building—and even the VP’s residence—may have a Vastu dosh. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has hinted at it, while staffers chuckle but don’t dismiss the timing. After all, the new building has been dogged by controversy from day one—boycotts, Sengol debates, and even RJD’s “coffin” comparison. Some are even linking the BJP’s reduced tally in 2024 to this supposed cosmic imbalance. Far-fetched? Perhaps. However, in Delhi, when politics becomes murky, even the stars get drawn in. A Parliament staff member asks: “Maybe it’s time for a Vastu recheck?”
Few tweaks to lateral entry 2.0
Remember when the government opened its doors to private-sector professionals for top jobs in Delhi? That “lateral entry” experiment is now being retooled. Behind closed doors at DoPT, officials are tweaking the model after a bumpy first round. Three key issues stand out: whether to allow reservations, how to define roles clearly, and how to align salaries with those of civil servants. Many outside hires struggled with the slow pace of bureaucracy—some even found themselves overwhelmed by paperwork far removed from their areas of expertise. A second innings for lateral entry is on the cards. But this time, the system wants fewer bruises.
Rail Bhawan needs a new boss
With Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar set to retire on August 31, the guessing game is in full steam. Kumar had just a year in the hot seat—and chatter has begun on who will take charge next. Two names top the shortlist: Naveen Gulati, Member (Infrastructure), and Vivek Kumar Gupta, Western Railway GM. Gulati has seniority but little time left before retirement. Gupta has more years in hand, plus experience with the Gati Shakti and Bullet Train projects. But this is Rail Bhawan, where surprises are always possible. A six-month extension for Kumar is also being quietly discussed. For now, the platform is crowded, and the signal is still red.
Of manners and toll plaza scuffles
The Bhuni Toll Plaza fracas—an alleged altercation between plaza staff and an Army man—has reignited a familiar debate: whatever happened to basic manners? The NHAI has been running workshops on soft skills and etiquette for toll staff for over a year. Yet, as this latest clash shows, the effort hasn’t quite hit the road. The agency handling the plaza has been blacklisted, and its contract has been scrapped. For everyday travellers, though, the worry is simpler. Will the next toll stop be about payment—or yet another argument?