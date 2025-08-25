Insider track | Where’s Dhankhar? Speculation on

Few tweaks to lateral entry 2.0

Remember when the government opened its doors to private-sector professionals for top jobs in Delhi? That “lateral entry” experiment is now being retooled. Behind closed doors at DoPT, officials are tweaking the model after a bumpy first round. Three key issues stand out: whether to allow reservations, how to define roles clearly, and how to align salaries with those of civil servants. Many outside hires struggled with the slow pace of bureaucracy—some even found themselves overwhelmed by paperwork far removed from their areas of expertise. A second innings for lateral entry is on the cards. But this time, the system wants fewer bruises.

Rail Bhawan needs a new boss

With Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar set to retire on August 31, the guessing game is in full steam. Kumar had just a year in the hot seat—and chatter has begun on who will take charge next. Two names top the shortlist: Naveen Gulati, Member (Infrastructure), and Vivek Kumar Gupta, Western Railway GM. Gulati has seniority but little time left before retirement. Gupta has more years in hand, plus experience with the Gati Shakti and Bullet Train projects. But this is Rail Bhawan, where surprises are always possible. A six-month extension for Kumar is also being quietly discussed. For now, the platform is crowded, and the signal is still red.

Of manners and toll plaza scuffles

The Bhuni Toll Plaza fracas—an alleged altercation between plaza staff and an Army man—has reignited a familiar debate: whatever happened to basic manners? The NHAI has been running workshops on soft skills and etiquette for toll staff for over a year. Yet, as this latest clash shows, the effort hasn’t quite hit the road. The agency handling the plaza has been blacklisted, and its contract has been scrapped. For everyday travellers, though, the worry is simpler. Will the next toll stop be about payment—or yet another argument?