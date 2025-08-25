INTERVIEW | 'BJP’s only morality is to grab power at any cost'

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, in an interaction with TNIE, spoke on Union Home Amit Shah's attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the new bills to remove tainted PM, CMs and ministers... Excerpts..

Q Home Minister Amit Shah today referred to the incident in 2013 when Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance brought by then-PM Manmohan Singh to reprieve Lalu Prasad Yadav. Shah questioned Gandhi's "double standards" over the Constitution Bill. How do you react to it?

That was an act of principle. Contrast that with what is happening in India today, where opposition leaders are disproportionately targeted, arrested, and harassed by central agencies — ED, CBI, Income Tax. Everybody knows the pattern: the same leaders who are hounded one day are given total immunity the moment they join the ruling party. Since 2014, the ED has investigated 121 political leaders, of whom 115 were from opposition parties. At least 25 prominent politicians facing corruption cases have crossed over to the BJP, and in 23 of those cases, they got immunity and protection.

We have seen this playbook in many states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, where democratically elected governments were toppled with the help of central agencies. The intention is clear, and the intention is what matters here — this Bill is nothing but a conspiracy and a political weapon to crush opposition and overturn the people’s mandate. So if Amit Shah wants to talk about double standards, he should first explain why the BJP’s washing machine cleanses corruption the moment a leader switches sides.