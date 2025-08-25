J&K government bans use of USBs, pen drives in government offices

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the use of USB and pen drives on official devices across all administrative government departments in the Union Territory to protect sensitive government information and minimise risks of data breaches.

According to an official order issued by M Raju, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, the move is aimed at enhancing the cybersecurity posture of the Union Territory of J&K.

"To enhance cyber security posture of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, protect sensitive government information, and minimize the risks of data breaches, malware infections, and unauthorized access, it has been decided to prohibit the use of pen drives on official devices across all Administrative Government Departments in Civil Secretariat Jammu and Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Offices in all districts of UT," the order read.

In exceptional cases where operational needs justify their use, controlled whitelisting may be permitted for up to 2 to 3 pen drives per department, upon formal request routed through the respective Administrative head to the State Informatics Officer (SIO), National Informatics Centre.

After approval pen drive must be physically submitted to the respective NIC Cell for reconfiguration, authorisation, and ownership registration prior to use.