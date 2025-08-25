J&K recruitment exam for junior engineers cancelled amid SSB paper leak row

SRINAGAR: The OMR-based written exam for Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts in Jammu and Kashmir was marred by a controversy on Sunday after shocking purported videos emerged from an examination centre in Srinagar — showing candidates openly using mobile phones and solving questions in groups and allegations of paper leak.

After massive outrage, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) cancelled the examination. The recruitment for JE (Electrical) posts in J&K is being held after nearly a decade, and thousands of candidates appeared for the exam at multiple centres across the Union Territory.

However, as the examination began in the morning, shocking videos began circulating on social media from one of the centres (Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh) in Srinagar. In the videos, aspirants were seen using mobile phones inside the examination hall and discussing answers in groups. Adding to the chaos were allegations of a paper leak.