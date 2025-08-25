Lucknow gives rousing welcome to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic ISS mission

LUCKNOW: Right from early morning, amid the roaring drums and nagadas, the City Montessorie School (CMS) children, dressed in crisp uniforms and rehearsing on the roads leading to their auditorium, added a special vibe to a wet Monday in Lucknow.
It was a morning destined to go into the annals of history in golden words, as the city was decked up in its full glory with a sea of waving tricolours to welcome Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the city’s own astronaut. He returned from his 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA’s Axiom-4 crew, carrying the nation’s pride to the skies and creating a legacy for generations to come.
The Group Captain returned to his native city for the first time in nearly a year and a half to a rousing welcome, making his homecoming as momentous as his journey to the depths of the universe.
The ambience at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport was replete with energy and emotion as thousands, holding the tricolour, gathered since early morning to catch a glimpse of the astronaut who scripted a significant chapter in India’s space story.
Ten schoolchildren dressed as astronauts stood in the front rows, their gleaming silver suits reflecting the rising sun, embodying the aspirations of millions of young Indians. When Shukla finally emerged from the terminal, the airport exploded with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.” Nagadas reverberated in the air, drowning out aircraft engines, as flower petals rained down from the gallery above.
UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, accompanied by the party’s state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, was present at the airport to welcome Shukla personally. The Deputy CM described the day as one loaded with “immense pride.”
“Every young person in Uttar Pradesh is looking up to him today. His journey shows us that with courage and determination, even the skies are not the limit,” he said.
Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, who also reached the airport to receive Shukla, called it “a historic day for Lucknow.”
Shubhanshu’s homecoming turned emotional as soon as he saw his mother and sister at the airport. They welcomed him with moist eyes. Sister Shuchi said: “It’s indeed a pride moment for all of us. He has given hope not only to his family but to every child in our neighbourhood. If my brother, from these very lanes, can reach the stars, then no dream is impossible.”
After the grand welcome ceremony, his victory parade rolled out, the cavalcade of cars making its way through Gomti Nagar Extension to G-20 Chowk, cheered on by crowds along the 20-km route. His alma mater, City Montessori School, organised a grand felicitation in his honour. Initially, he rode in an SUV and later switched to a ceremonial chariot, accepting greetings from the people.
When he reached the CMS auditorium, his mother Asha Shukla and sister Shuchi were invited onto the stage. Both became emotional on arrival. His mother hugged him tightly as tears rolled down her cheeks, while Shubhanshu himself appeared visibly moved.
At the same event, CMS Chairperson Bharati Gandhi asked Shubhanshu’s wife Kamna what made her choose her husband. Before she could reply, Shubhanshu chipped in, saying: “I believe Kamna has a unique talent. She is visionary and always knows which things will prove useful in the future.” His words drew loud applause across the hall, and Kamna burst into laughter.
Later in the day, Shubhanshu, along with wife Kamna and son, called on UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan, where Yogi personally received them at the gate. The state government held a civic reception in Shubhanshu’s honour.
On August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally met Shukla in Delhi, congratulating him and engaging in a 20-minute conversation about his time in orbit. Monday’s events, however, marked his first official recognition in his home city—making the day as significant for Lucknow as it was for the nation.