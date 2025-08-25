Male nurses face stigma but paid more: Study

NEW DELHI: Nursing is often considered a “female profession,” leading to male nurses experiencing occupational segregation and stigma. But despite low numbers, male nurses earn more than their female counterparts.

“Although women constitute a larger share of the global nursing workforce, on average, men earn more than women, with a pay gap of 24% points, which needs attention,” said a study published in the BMJ.

Focusing on the need to increase the nursing workforce, the study noted that with ageing populations, the rising burden of chronic diseases, demand for nurses is to continue rising.

“Empowering nurses is not just about tackling workforce shortages, it is also about unleashing the full potential of a profession that is central to realising universal health coverage for all,” it said.

According to Dr. Preeti Kumar, the lead author of the study and VP, Health Systems, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), nursing has traditionally been associated with women, dating back to the times of Florence Nightingale. In India, male nurses are concentrated more in certain specialities, such as emergency departments and ICUs, with limited access or discouragement in other areas, including obstetrics and paediatrics, due to patient comfort and gender appropriateness, she said.