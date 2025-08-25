Male nurses face stigma but paid more: Study
NEW DELHI: Nursing is often considered a “female profession,” leading to male nurses experiencing occupational segregation and stigma. But despite low numbers, male nurses earn more than their female counterparts.
“Although women constitute a larger share of the global nursing workforce, on average, men earn more than women, with a pay gap of 24% points, which needs attention,” said a study published in the BMJ.
Focusing on the need to increase the nursing workforce, the study noted that with ageing populations, the rising burden of chronic diseases, demand for nurses is to continue rising.
“Empowering nurses is not just about tackling workforce shortages, it is also about unleashing the full potential of a profession that is central to realising universal health coverage for all,” it said.
According to Dr. Preeti Kumar, the lead author of the study and VP, Health Systems, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), nursing has traditionally been associated with women, dating back to the times of Florence Nightingale. In India, male nurses are concentrated more in certain specialities, such as emergency departments and ICUs, with limited access or discouragement in other areas, including obstetrics and paediatrics, due to patient comfort and gender appropriateness, she said.
The need of the hour is to promote gender diversity and inclusivity. By 2030, India is projected to have a total of 2.74 million nurses and midwives, but only 1.4 million are likely to be actively working in the health system. India’s nurse-to-population ratio is 1:670, which is below the WHO’s recommendation of 1:300.
“Effective strategies to increase male participation include public awareness campaigns, balanced recruitment strategies, quotas for men in nursing education, and financial assistance,” it said.
Quoting the 2025 report on the state of the world’s nursing from the WHO and the International Council of Nurses (ICN), most low and middle-income countries are unlikely to meet their goals to achieve better healthcare outcomes by 2030.
The study highlighted that the migration of nursing professionals to high-income countries is a global challenge. Around 13% of nurses work in a country different from the one in which they were born or trained.
India has approved 157 new nursing colleges, with around 15,700 nurses graduating every year. The study concluded that as digital innovation transforms healthcare, it is essential to ensure that these advances complement human-centred care.