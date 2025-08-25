Over 23 lakh acres of crops damaged in Maharashtra rains; Nanded worst hit

MUMBAI: Torrential rains in Maharashtra over the past few days have wreaked havoc on standing crops across the state, with a preliminary government report estimating crop damage over 23 lakh acres (approximately 9.25 lakh hectares). Nanded has emerged as the worst-affected district.
According to the Maharashtra government's initial assessment, 148 tehsils have been severely impacted by the heavy rainfall received between 15 and 20 August. The report highlights that 12 districts have each reported damage to over 10,000 hectares of crops.
In terms of scale, Nanded has suffered the most, with standing crops damaged over 7.13 lakh acres, followed by Wasim (4.11 lakh acres), Yavatmal (2.95 lakh acres), Buldhana (2.24 lakh acres), Akola (1.09 lakh acres), and Solapur (1 lakh acres).
In contrast, the least affected districts include Satara (84 acres), Dhule (57 acres), Latur (25 acres), and Ahilya Nagar (7.5 acres), indicating the uneven impact of the downpour.
The crops most affected are soyabean, cotton, corn, and pulses, with some areas also reporting significant damage to vegetables and grain crops.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the administration to conduct panchanamas (damage assessments) and ensure financial compensation reaches the affected farmers.
However, farmer dissatisfaction is mounting. Opposition leaders have alleged that compensation for crop losses due to unseasonal rains earlier in May is still pending. They claim that the government is failing to deliver timely assistance, further deepening the agrarian crisis.
“The government only makes promises, but help must reach farmers. Otherwise, they will collapse economically, and that could lead to a spike in farmer suicides,” said noted farmer leader Vijay Jawandia.
With the Rabi crops now also suffering due to recent rainfall, pressure is growing on the state government to act swiftly and provide relief to prevent further distress in rural Maharashtra.