Over 23 lakh acres of crops damaged in Maharashtra rains; Nanded worst hit

MUMBAI: Torrential rains in Maharashtra over the past few days have wreaked havoc on standing crops across the state, with a preliminary government report estimating crop damage over 23 lakh acres (approximately 9.25 lakh hectares). Nanded has emerged as the worst-affected district.

According to the Maharashtra government's initial assessment, 148 tehsils have been severely impacted by the heavy rainfall received between 15 and 20 August. The report highlights that 12 districts have each reported damage to over 10,000 hectares of crops.

In terms of scale, Nanded has suffered the most, with standing crops damaged over 7.13 lakh acres, followed by Wasim (4.11 lakh acres), Yavatmal (2.95 lakh acres), Buldhana (2.24 lakh acres), Akola (1.09 lakh acres), and Solapur (1 lakh acres).

In contrast, the least affected districts include Satara (84 acres), Dhule (57 acres), Latur (25 acres), and Ahilya Nagar (7.5 acres), indicating the uneven impact of the downpour.