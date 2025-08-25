Pak-ISI- backed BKI terror plot foiled, explosives recovered from Punjab's Batala

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted an alleged Pak-ISI backed terror module with the recovery of four SPL HGR-84 hand grenades and one RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) from the bushes near the road leading to Amritsar from Batala.

The IED weighs nearly 2 kg and was packed in a black metallic box.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Monday that in addition, the police teams have recovered a Baofeng dual-band FM transceiver set, a D-shaped headset commonly used with walkie-talkies, and other accessories.

He claimed that preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia, acting under the instructions of Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

Yadav said that one accused, identified as Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi of Puriya Kala village, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Another accused has been identified and police teams are on the hunt for him. He said that the investigation is ongoing to expose the entire cross-border conspiracy.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir said the recovery of the cache has disrupted a cross-border conspiracy aimed at destabilizing peace and harmony in Punjab.