Rahul a 'serial liar': Fadnavis on 'vote theft' claims; Congress says CM obsessed with its leader

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dubbed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a "serial liar" while rejecting the latter's allegations of "vote theft" against the BJP.

These "lies" of Opposition leaders are only meant to convince themselves, Fadnavis told reporters here.

"I have said it earlier also that Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar. He has been spreading lies relentlessly. It pains me to see that even some leaders from Maharashtra have suddenly realised that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the truth," he said.

Responding to Gandhi's charge that votes were "stolen" by the BJP, the CM said false information never has any foundation.

"A fort built on lies crashes. Unless they realise that to win the votes of people, one has to go to the people and earn their trust, their lies are only meant to convince themselves," the senior BJP leader said.

Gandhi has alleged that votes were stolen in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana, and that attempts were being made to "steal" votes of the people in Bihar, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls there, by the ruling BJP at the Centre in collusion with the Election Commission.