Rahul: INDIA bloc united, common manifesto soon

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful.
Speaking to reporters during his ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Araria district, where he was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Rahul said the alliance would soon release a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year. “All constituents of the Opposition are working unitedly. We are both ideologically and politically aligned, mutually respecting each other. The results would be fruitful,” he said.
Launching a scathing attack on the ruling NDA, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was an “institutionalised attempt” by the Election Commission to benefit the BJP. “The poll panel is working to help the saffron party. But it will not succeed as the people of Bihar are alert,” he said.
Rahul also accused the BJP-RSS of “closing the doors of opportunity” for Dalits, backward classes, women and the poor, and of attempting to “destroy the Constitution.”
The Yatra, which began from Sasaram in Rohtas on August 17, entered Purnea district on Sunday, its eighth day. Rahul and Tejashwi rode motorcycles with supporters as residents turned out in large numbers to welcome them. Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who recently merged his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress, also joined the tour.
Rahul said the Yatra was drawing people “organically,” reflecting public anger over alleged attempts at vote theft. He noted that workers of alliance partners were coordinating at the grassroots, with RJD cadres carrying Congress flags and chanting his name, “something never seen before.”
“One can imagine the impact of our yatra that even small kids are now raising the slogan of ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’,” Gandhi added. Tejashwi had earlier claimed that the EC had “lost its credibility.”
LoP jokes about his marriage, says ‘talks on’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday quipped that “talks are on” with RJD president Lalu Prasad, a political ally and family friend, regarding his earlier suggestion that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha should get married. The 55-year-old made the remark at a press conference in Bihar’s Araria during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.