Rahul: INDIA bloc united, common manifesto soon

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful.

Speaking to reporters during his ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Araria district, where he was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Rahul said the alliance would soon release a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year. “All constituents of the Opposition are working unitedly. We are both ideologically and politically aligned, mutually respecting each other. The results would be fruitful,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling NDA, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was an “institutionalised attempt” by the Election Commission to benefit the BJP. “The poll panel is working to help the saffron party. But it will not succeed as the people of Bihar are alert,” he said.

Rahul also accused the BJP-RSS of “closing the doors of opportunity” for Dalits, backward classes, women and the poor, and of attempting to “destroy the Constitution.”