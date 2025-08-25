Ranchi Diary | Grand memorial for Shibu Soren in Ranchi

A grand memorial dedicated to ‘Dishom Guru’ late Shibu Soren is set to come up in Ranchi, with the Urban Development Department initiating the process of land allotment for the project. The Jharkhand State Housing Board has been directed to identify a suitable plot along the bypass road in Ranchi, one of the city’s busiest stretches. According to officials, land in Bhusur Mauza has emerged as the preferred site. The Housing Board had earlier acquired 59.13 acres here from the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) for an integrated housing scheme. A portion of this land—around four acres—is now being considered for the memorial.

JPSC gets flak for holding back cut-off marks

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has once again come under scrutiny for failing to release the cut-off marks of candidates declared successful in the 11th to 13th Civil Services Examinations. This is the second time that the results were published without disclosing the cut-off, in clear violation of the commission’s own transparency rules. According to the commission’s transparency guidelines issued in 2015, the marks of both successful and unsuccessful candidates must be made public. Despite these clear provisions, the JPSC has not yet uploaded the required details for the 11th to 13th Civil Services Examinations.