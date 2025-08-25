SC judgment on house demolitions of accused persons reaffirmed citizens' rights: CJI Gavai

PANAJI: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has said he was glad that the Supreme Court's ruling against the demolition of houses of accused persons without following due procedure of law upheld the rights of citizens.

He was part of the SC bench that last year slammed instant "bulldozer justice'" and laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties, saying the executive could become a judge and declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Goa High Court Bar Association in Panaji on Saturday, the CJI also explained the reasoning behind his landmark judgment on the creamy layer in the reserved category.

Pointing out to the speeches by earlier speakers during the felicitation, which referred to his historic judgments, CJI Gavai said, "I am really happy that we could do something as a custodian of the Constitution for protecting the rights of citizens whose houses were demolished without following the procedures of law."

He said that the buildings or houses of the people who had not even been tried by the law and who had been accused of certain charges were being demolished without following the due procedure of law.

The CJI said the SC bench held that the houses did not belong solely to an accused person, yet the other family members residing there were made to suffer despite no fault of their own.

Even if a person is convicted, the CJI said, he is still entitled to the rule of law.

"The rule of law is paramount in the country. I am happy that we could lay down the guidelines. We could prohibit the Executive not to become a judge," he said.