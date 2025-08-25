Three pilgrims die during Manimahesh Yatra; heavy rain forces closure of schools, roads in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Three pilgrims died during the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh during the trek reportedly due to lack of oxygen. The yatra has been suspended, as this year so far 14 pilgrims have died.
Due to moderate to very heavy rainfall disrupting normal life, schools and colleges in eight out of 12 districts were closed. Additionally, 685 roads, including three national highways, remained shut for traffic.
Sources said the deceased have been identified as Aman and Rohit, both 18 years old from Pathankot, and Anmol (26) from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Their bodies are being brought to Bharmour for post-mortem. Teams from the Mountaineering Training Institute and the NDRF have been deployed to bring the bodies, after which they will be handed over to their families.
While Aman was rescued from Kamal Kund but succumbed at Gaurikund, Rohit collapsed on the Kugti track and Anmol died at Dhanchho. Meanwhile, incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours has forced authorities to temporarily suspend the yatra. Devotees have been advised to stay at safe locations until weather conditions improve.
The yatra, which began on August 17 and is scheduled to conclude on September 15, has been badly hit by adverse weather. So far, 14 pilgrims have died this year due to oxygen shortage, landslides and falling rocks. Additional District Magistrate, Bharmaur, Kuldeep Singh Rana, said that in view of the rains and landslides, the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended.
Due to the heavy rains, normal life was disrupted across the state, prompting authorities to close schools and colleges in eight of 12 districts. All government and private educational institutes, including schools and colleges (except the residential ones), were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Una and Solan districts.
As a precautionary measure, all government and private educational and technical institutes, colleges, universities and anganwadis (except residential ones) will remain closed on Monday, stated the order issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.
Meanwhile, 685 roads, including three national highways, remained closed for traffic. Out of these, 321 were blocked in Mandi district, 102 in adjoining Kullu and 82 in Chamba. National highway-3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH-154 (Mandi-Jogindernagar road) and NH-305 (Aut-Sainj) were also closed, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.
Additionally, 533 power supply transformers and 168 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.
Between June 20 and August 24, at least 155 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents, while 37 remain missing. The state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 80 major landslides so far. Losses due to rain-related incidents have been pegged at Rs 2,348 crore, according to the SEOC.
The local meteorological office sounded a red alert predicting intense spells of rain at isolated places in Kangra and Chamba districts and urged people to stay cautious. The MeT also issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain for isolated parts of the state and a yellow alert of heavy rain across Himachal till August 31.
There were also reports of the season's first snow at Shipkila in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district. Thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Palampur, Jot, Murari Devi and Bhuntar, the MeT said.
The state received 703.7 mm of average rainfall during the current monsoon season (June 1 to August 25) against an average of 577.9 mm — an excess of 22 per cent. In August alone, the state has so far recorded 44 per cent excess rain.