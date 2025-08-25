Three pilgrims die during Manimahesh Yatra; heavy rain forces closure of schools, roads in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Three pilgrims died during the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh during the trek reportedly due to lack of oxygen. The yatra has been suspended, as this year so far 14 pilgrims have died.

Due to moderate to very heavy rainfall disrupting normal life, schools and colleges in eight out of 12 districts were closed. Additionally, 685 roads, including three national highways, remained shut for traffic.

Sources said the deceased have been identified as Aman and Rohit, both 18 years old from Pathankot, and Anmol (26) from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Their bodies are being brought to Bharmour for post-mortem. Teams from the Mountaineering Training Institute and the NDRF have been deployed to bring the bodies, after which they will be handed over to their families.

While Aman was rescued from Kamal Kund but succumbed at Gaurikund, Rohit collapsed on the Kugti track and Anmol died at Dhanchho. Meanwhile, incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours has forced authorities to temporarily suspend the yatra. Devotees have been advised to stay at safe locations until weather conditions improve.

The yatra, which began on August 17 and is scheduled to conclude on September 15, has been badly hit by adverse weather. So far, 14 pilgrims have died this year due to oxygen shortage, landslides and falling rocks. Additional District Magistrate, Bharmaur, Kuldeep Singh Rana, said that in view of the rains and landslides, the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended.

Due to the heavy rains, normal life was disrupted across the state, prompting authorities to close schools and colleges in eight of 12 districts. All government and private educational institutes, including schools and colleges (except the residential ones), were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Una and Solan districts.

As a precautionary measure, all government and private educational and technical institutes, colleges, universities and anganwadis (except residential ones) will remain closed on Monday, stated the order issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.