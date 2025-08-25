Two sharpshooters arrested for firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence

NEW DELHI: Two alleged sharpshooters of the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang have been arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the Gurugram residence of popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, police said on Monday.

According to police, three assailants arrived on a motorcycle at the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Gurugram, Haryana, on August 17 at around 5:25 am. Two of them opened indiscriminate fire at the house while the third remained on the bike. Gangster Neeraj Faridpuria later claimed responsibility for the attack via social media.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Police Station Sector-56, Gurugram.

Delhi Police received a tip-off that two accused involved in the firing incident, Gaurav and Tiwari, both residents of Faridabad, were regrouping for another targeted killing in Delhi, acting on the instructions of the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.