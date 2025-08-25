Two sharpshooters arrested for firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence

NEW DELHI: Two alleged sharpshooters of the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang have been arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the Gurugram residence of popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, police said on Monday.
According to police, three assailants arrived on a motorcycle at the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Gurugram, Haryana, on August 17 at around 5:25 am. Two of them opened indiscriminate fire at the house while the third remained on the bike. Gangster Neeraj Faridpuria later claimed responsibility for the attack via social media.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Police Station Sector-56, Gurugram.
Delhi Police received a tip-off that two accused involved in the firing incident, Gaurav and Tiwari, both residents of Faridabad, were regrouping for another targeted killing in Delhi, acting on the instructions of the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.
The shooters had initially attempted to flee towards the Indo–Nepal border but were instructed by gang leaders to return for a fresh assignment in Delhi.
A team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Puran Pant, and a trap was laid near Khera Canal in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini on Sunday. The accused were intercepted in the afternoon. Despite being warned, one of them pulled out a pistol and attempted to open fire, but the police team overpowered both suspects, the DCP said.
The accused have been identified as Gaurav Singh alias Nikka (22), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana who was previously involved in the vandalism of a statue in Rajasthan last year, and Aditya Tiwari (19), a native of Bihar, police said.
During interrogation, both admitted that they were working on the instructions of the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang, which had arranged funds, weapons, and logistics for the Gurugram attack, Kaushik stated.
One pistol, four live cartridges, and one mobile phone were recovered from them, police added.