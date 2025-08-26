Ample hints that Tejashwi is INDIA bloc's CM candidate: CPI (ML) Liberation

PATNA: CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyaasserted "ample hints have been dropped" that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate in Bihar, though there may not have been a formal announcement.

The remarks came at a press conference here on Monday in response to a query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apparent reluctance to project Yadav, though the RJD leader has openly pitched for making Gandhi "the next prime minister".

"The wise can heed the hints," quipped Bhattacharya, adding, "Only yesterday, you all saw Rahul and Tejashwi riding motorcycles next to each other (during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra').

Ample hints have been given, from time to time, even though no formal announcement has been made by the INDIA bloc."

On Sunday, at a press conference in Araria district, Gandhi had side-stepped a query on whether a consensus has been reached on declaring Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

This had led senior NDA leaders like BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad to claim that there was a trust deficit between the RJD and Congress, which would prove to be the INDIA bloc's undoing in the polls.